Sartaj receives EU Special Representative on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz Tuesday received European Union (EU) Special Representative on Afghanistan, Franz Michael Mellbin.

According to a foreign office statement, the two sides exchanged views on peace and security situation in Afghanistan.

The adviser briefed Mellbin on Pakistan’s recent achievements in counter-terrorism and economic growth.

He added that Pakistan looked forward to meaningful engagement with Afghanistan to address the challenge of terrorism.

The special representative expressed confidence that the international community would stand by its commitment made during the Brussels Conference for continued assistance towards Afghan peace, reconstruction and development.

Both sides agreed on the need for sustained efforts towards Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process.