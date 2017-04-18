Sartaj meets European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs’ delegation

ISLAMABAD, April 18 (APP): The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz received a delegation of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here Tuesday.

The multi-party delegation, comprising eight MEPs was led by David

McAllister-who is the Chair of the Committee, and included Arnaud Danjean, ZeljanaZovko, Neena Gill, Andrejs Mamikins, JozoRados, Amjad Bashir and Jean Lambert.

The Adviser, welcoming the delegation, expressed satisfaction at the positive growth in the overall Pakistan-EU relations.

He underscored the significant progress made by Pakistan during the last four years particularly in the areas of democratic consolidation, counterterrorism and economic development.

He also briefed the MEPs about evolving regional geo-politics and

explained Pakistan’s approach towards promoting regional stability and prosperity through connectivity.

He also highlighted the grave violations of human rights in Indian

Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, especially since July 2016.

The AFET delegation acknowledged important progress made by Pakistan in the recent years including in counterterrorism, human rights and economic revival.

Both sides exchanged views on important regional and global issues and stressed on the need for enhanced parliamentary exchanges for generating greater understanding on issues of mutual interest.

The delegation is visiting Pakistan from April 17 to 21 and will also visit Lahore and Peshawar.