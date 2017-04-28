Sartaj felicitates Dr James Shera, MBE, Sitara-e-Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, April 28 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz Friday congratulated Dr James Shera, MBE, Sitara-e-Pakistan, on the occasion of conferment of the high award of ‘Honorary Freeman of the Borough of Rugby’ on his outstanding contributions to inter-faith and inter-race relations.

In a message of felicitation, the advisor said, “I take pride in mentioning that Dr James Shera, a British citizen, is a Pakistani heritage. He is indeed a man of many accomplishments, who has made the Pakistani community and all of us here in Pakistan proud.”

Pakistani expatriate community across the United Kingdom provides strong foundation to both Pakistan and Great Britain on which to build their relationship, he said.

Personalities like Dr James Shera amongst our expatriates across the

world are a beacon of light and an example of commitment and uprightness for the younger generations, both at home and abroad, he added.

“I deeply appreciate Dr James Shera’s valuable contributions in promoting relations between Pakistan and the UK and his services to the community, and wish him the very best in the times ahead.”