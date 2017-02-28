Sartaj Aziz elected as Chairman of Ministerial Council of ECO

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP) The on going 22nd Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Ministers Meeting (COM) here Tuesday elected Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz.

The meeting is attended by Foreign ministers of the ten member countries of Economic Coordination Organization (ECO) including foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey.

Addressing the council, Sartaj Aziz said the region is facing terrorism and extremism which was eating up major chunk of the resources of these countries.

He underlined the need to put in joint and concerted efforts to face this challenge.

He said the enhanced cooperation and strong ties would help bring prosperity for the people of this region. He also termed the China Pakistan Economic Corridor as significant game changing project for the the countries in the region.

The Secretary General of the Council, Halil Ibrahim expressed his gratitude for the hospitality and the arrangements made by the host country for the ECO summit.

He said that the ECO member countries collective gross domestic product is over one trillion US dollars that reflect the existence of huge potential of the region.

He added that ECO has a status of observe in many bodies of the United Nations besides it had signed 45 agreements with the UN.

He said a comprehensive plan has been envisaged to ensure effective communication linkage among the member countries.

The foreign Minister of Iran Jawad Zareef also highlighted the need to fight the challenges jointly.

He said ECO was an appropriate forum for cooperation among the member countries for the benefit of the people of this region.

He acknowledging the hospitality and arrangements made by Pakistan for holding the summit, he said the ECO vision 2025 should be worked upon unitedly and hoped it would bring prosperity in the region.