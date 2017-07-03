Sartaj Aziz briefs delegation of Kashmiri journalists

ISLAMABAD, July 03 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign

Affairs, Sartaj Aziz, briefed a 20-member delegation of “Kashmir Journalist Forum” on the grave human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The Adviser said steps were being taken by the Government of

Pakistan to sensitize the international community. He underlined that the indigenous movement of Kashmiris for self-determination in IOK had entered a critical phase since the new wave started on July 8, 2016, said a press statement issued here on Monday.

The Adviser presented a brief synopsis of the human rights violations

perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces against unprotected Kashmiris in IoK and precarious security situation due to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violations since July 8, 2016, which alone should be an eye-opener for the International Community: Over 150 martyred, mostly youth, including many in extra-judicial killings and fake encounters; around 8,000 are affected by pellet guns that has blinded more than 250 youth either fully or partially with another 930 at the verge of losing their eye-sight; 697 women reported molestation by Indian forces, around 18,000 injured and over 17,000 arrested arbitrarily with their fate and welfare unknown.

Sartaj Aziz noted that despite Indian brutalities, on one hand, the

enthusiasm for getting freedom from India’s unlawful occupation and sacrifices of Kashmiris, especially the youth, has been rising and this phenomenon, on the other hand, has also defeated the Indian propaganda of down-playing the Kashmir issue, as if there is nothing wrong. If there is nothing wrong then why there are over 700,000 fully armed Indian occupation forces stationed? Why the entire media has been blocked? The Adviser said these are the questions that India should explain. Moreover, the current phase of the movement has also buried Indian propaganda of cross-border terrorism. The whole world is witnessing that it is a movement by unarmed indigenous Kashmiris youth. He mentioned Indian refusal to receive “Fact Finding Missions to IoK” by UNHCR and OIC. He commended, OIC’s strong statements condemning Indian atrocities in IoK.

Sartaj Aziz stressed that the two factors namely; undeterred

movement for self-determination and its indigenous character have been receiving increased coverage of the international as well as Indian media. Voices expressing concerns and condemning Indian atrocities have echoed in various countries’ Parliaments including Australia, EU, North America, Nordic and the UK. Media and some members of the civil society made some useful and pertinent remarks. A Western media deplored that “there is no recorded instance of a modern democracy systematically and willfully shooting at people to blind them”. An Indian article reminded the Indian government that “the land of Kashmiris is with us, the people of Kashmir are not,” the Adviser cited.

Despite the gravity of the situation on ground and persistent

international pressure on India to resume dialogue with Pakistan with particular focus on Kashmir dispute, Indian government has been trying to divert global attention from the situation in IoK by heating up Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary (WB).

Sartaj Aziz said that during last one year India has committed more than

450 unprovoked ceasefire violations. These violations intensified after its fully armed forces in IoK, world’s most militarized zone, could not deter the indigenous Kashmiri movement for self-determination.

UNSG Mr. Antonio Guterres has expressed his concern over tension between

India and Pakistan, called for a dialogue and offered to play role to help resolve Kashmir issue, the main bone of contention. Indian belligerent posturing and their desire to conduct dialogue on their own terms i.e. without Kashmir, will never be acceptable.

Sartaz Aziz said that in this background, India’s refusal to

accept the role of the UN or good offices of the other leaders for reducing tension between India and Pakistan by resolving the Kashmir dispute reflects Indian desperation to hide its crimes against humanity in IoK. Bilateral route had run in scores but without achieving much in substantive terms.

The Foreign Affairs Adviser stressed that Kashmir is an internationally

recognized dispute. There are UN Security Council Resolutions on Kashmir dispute that call for Kashmiris’ right to self determination through a UNSC supervised plebiscite. Kashmir dispute is outstanding on the UN Security Council agenda. Pakistan wants to settle all contentious issues, particularly the Kashmir dispute with India through a sustained and result-oriented dialogue. Pakistan wants India to immediately stop bloodshed of innocent Kashmiris and create enabling environment for implementation of the UNSC Resolutions on Kashmir.

The UN, OIC and Human Rights Organizations must step up efforts to stop

the bloodshed of Kashmiris in IoK and ensure early implementation of UNSC Resolutions, the Adviser urged. The briefing was followed by an extensive session of question and answers.