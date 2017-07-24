Sarfaraz assures full-support to PDCA

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Pakistan Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has
assured his all-out support for Pakistan Disabled Cricket
Association (PDCA) and to the physically-challenged players.
A four-member PDCA delegation comprising Amiruddin Ansari
(honorary secretary PDCA), Mohammad Nizam (Joint secretary and media
manager), Dr Noman Paliker, Mohammad Sadiq Khatri visited skipper
Sarfraz at his residence and congratulated him for the big Champions
Trophy victory, said a press release issue here.
PDCA delegation also presented a bouquet on behalf of their
President Salim Karim to the newly appointed test captain.
PDCA would also be holding a reception for Sarfraz subject to
his availability.
