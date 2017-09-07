Sardar Yousaf expresses satisfaction over Hajj arrangements

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Minister for Religious Affairs

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has expressed satisfaction over hajj

arrangments made by Pakistan and Saudia Arabia for hujjaj this

year.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan, he said that Pakistan

has commended the steps taken by Saudi Arabia to facilitate the

stay of Hujjaj in the holy land.

He said the Saudi government is fervently working to serve

the pilgrims.

He said the Saudi Ministry of Hajj in the light of directions of Khadim-e-Harmain Sharifain considers it as an honor to the serve the Muslims that pour into the holy land on the occasion of Hajj.

The Minister said our government on its part has also made

earnest efforts to improve Hajj arrangements.

He said the Hujjaj themselves have expressed satisfaction on

our arrangements regarding accommodation, food, transport and

healthcare in Makkah and Madina.

Credit for this definitely goes to Moaveens, medical mission

and the officials of ministry of religious affairs, he added.

He said the exemplary arrangements made for Pakistani

pilgrims have also brought a good name to the country in the

comity of nations.

The Minister said that he held a meeting with the Saudi Hajj

minister the other day and he will soon held another meeting with

him in order to ensure that Pakistani pilgrims get best possible

facilities.

The Minister said efforts will continue to further improve

Hajj arrangements and create necessary awareness amongst pilgrims.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said that the post hajj flight

operation has started and our staff will continue to serve the

pilgrims till the operation is completed.