Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind hails Saudi Crown Prince initative for investing $20 billion in Pakistan

QUETTA, Feb 18 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Balochistan Parliamentary leader and Provincial President Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind Monday hailed Saudi Crown Prince initiative of investing $20 billion in various sectors of Pakistan.

Yar Muhammad Rind said, Crown Prince order of releasing 2107 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia as a manifestation of strong bilateral ties between two Muslim countries.

He expressed these views while talking to APP here said that the Saudi Crown Prince’s visit laid a foundation of new strategic and economic relations between two countries.

“Saudi investment would boost Pakistan’s economy and the economic revenues generated from this investment will be equally important for all the provinces, including Balochistan”, he said.