Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari of PTI wins PP-292 election

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-292 Dera Ghazi Khan-VIII by securing 32,423 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari stood second by getting 32,170 votes. The third position was grabbed by PPPP candidate Ali Muhammad with 3,545 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 50.79%.