Sardar Muhammad Jaffar khan Leghari NA-193 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Threek- e- Insaf candidate, Ahmad Hassan has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-154 Multan-i by securing 74,220 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of PPPP, Syed Abdul Qaidar Gilani stood second by getting 64,257 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Independent candidate Sikandar Hayat Bosan, with 37,126 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 57.04 %