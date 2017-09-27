Sardar Mehtab, Amjad Aziz discuss sports matters

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan held a meeting with General Secretary of Association of Asian Sports Journalists Congress Amjad Aziz Malik here on Wednesday and discussed matters related to sports.

On the occasion, Sardar Mehtab congratulated and appreciated Amjad Aziz Malik for arranging an international sports journalists Congress, and said the platform of Asian Sports Journalists’ congress was a revolutionary step which would pave the way for a soft and peaceful image of Pakistan not only in Asian region but also all over the world, says a press release.

He said sports journalism had always contributed

positively to cultivate the sports in Pakistan and in this journey

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had always been a helping hand

for uplifting the sports culture in Pakistan.

Amjad Aziz shared with Advisor to Prime Minister that this

international sports journalists Congress would be an event of its

own; to be held first time, in which 72 delegates from 33 countries

besides 120 leading journalists of Pakistan will attend this

international congress.

Advisor to Prime Minister Sardar Mehtab Khan said it was a

revolutionary endeavor which would open the vistas not only for

international sports for Pakistan but would also bring back the

enthusiasm and love which has been a symbol of our hospitality.

Sardar Mehtab said PIA would keep on collaborating with

Asian sports journalists’ congress to uplift the sports in Pakistan

and to spread the message of love and peace across the globe.

On the occasion, Amjad Aziz Malik also presented his book

“Diwanay ka khawab” to Sardar Mehtab Khan and invited him to attend

the session of Asian Sports Congress on October 5, 2017.

Sardar Mehtab greeted his invitation wholeheartedly and

assured him to extend his collaboration with sports journalists

Association in every possible manner.