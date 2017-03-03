Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan calls on President

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minster on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmad khan called on President Mamnoon Hussain here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday and apprised him about the affairs of aviation sector.

The President felicitated Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan on his appointment as Advisor on Aviation and hoped that he will discharge new responsibilities with dedication and commitment which will lead to further improvement in aviation sector.

Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan said that he will try to come up to expectations and confidence reposed in him.