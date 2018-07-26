Sardar Hussain of ANP wins PK-22 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Sardar Hussain has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) constituency PK-22 Buner-III by securing 22,385 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muttahida Majlis e Amal (MMA) candidate Raj Wali Khan stood second by securing 17,079 votes, while candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Abdul Kabeer Khan grabbed third position by getting 16,249 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 48.20%.