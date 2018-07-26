Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari of PTI wins PP-297 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tahreek Insaaf (PTI) candidate Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-297 Rajan Pur-V by securing 56,113 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) candidate Sardar Atif Khan Mazari stood second by securing 37,135 votes and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Rahim Bakhsh grabbed third position by getting 1,993 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 62.22%.