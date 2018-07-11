Sardar Attiq calls on PTI Chief

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP):A delegation led by President Muslim Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Attiq Wednesday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and acknowledged PTI’s comprehensive and an effective Kashmir policy.

Sardar Attiq claimed PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif severely damaged Kashmir cause and put it into back burner for his own vested interests.

According to a statement issued by PTI Central Media Department , he praised Imran Khan for effectively pleading Kashmir cause at all international fora .

Sardar Attiq said PTI chief did historical struggle to eliminate menace of corruption in Pakistan.

He said it was a right time to join voice of Imran Khan and urged Kashmiri community to fully support PTI in general elections. He urged the Kashmiri people to vote PTI candidates in general elections.

Imran Khan thanked Sardar Attiq and member of delegation for their support and said PTI would raised Kashmir issue at all international forums effectively.

Chief of Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was also present in the meeting.