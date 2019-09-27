Saras Masnoor, Sarah Mahboob Ushna, Meheq break into semis

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP):Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mahboob, Meheq Khokar and Ushan Suhail reached in semifinals of Eighteen National Ladies Tennis Championship 2019 at PTF Complex Islamabad on Friday.

Sara Mansoor defeated Esha Jawad, while Ushna Suhail brushed aside Mahvish Chishtie in one-sided affairs.

However, Sarah Mahboob had same result against Shimaz Naz. Meheq Khokhar bounced back strongly after losing first set against Noor Malik in last quarterfinal match of the day.

Zahra Suleman qualified for the final of Girls-18 and Under category with an easy victory over Azeena Aleem. She will play against Shimza Naz in title match.

Shiza Sajid and Amna Ali Qayum reached final of Girls 14 & Under with easy wins against their respective opponents. Zunaisha Noor of Girls U-10 won her semifinal match against Mahnoor Farooqi. She will be up against Hania Minhas in final of this category.