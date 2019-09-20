Saqlain wants young players to be match-winner like Labuschagne

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP):Citing the example of Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne, former Test Cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq advised young players to become match-winners when given chance in the national team.

Saqlain, who played 49 Tests and 169 ODIs for Pakistan between 1995 and 2004, said it must not be felt that the youngsters are going through the learning phase when given a chance in the team.

“The under-19 and A teams must be given foreign tours as to prepare the young players for future. When youngsters get a chance in the national team they must come fully prepared and groomed,” he said on his YouTube channel.