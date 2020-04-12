SAPM Dr Firdous distributes ration among poor, deserving people

SIALKOT, April 12 (APP):-:Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday distributed ration among the poor,deserving and needy people during a ceremony held at a private school in Akbarabad near here.

On the occasion while talking to deserving and needy people SAPM said

that the government was providing financial assistance through ‘Ehsaas

Cash Emergency Programme’ and the programme reflected Prime Minister

Imran Khan’s vision towards poor segment of the society.

She said that the government had allocated Rs144 billion for the

‘Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme’, and all the provinces were

the part of this platform.

SAPM said that “Prime Minister Imran Khan proved that he feels the

pain of masses and taking keen interest in providing relief to them.”

She said that “Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully aware about the problems

of the low-income and poor segments of the society due to lockdown.”

Dr Firdous said that the smooth, easy and transparent distribution of money

to the deserving people was the important part of this Ehsas Programme, as

the government was giving this emergency financial assistance to all the

deserving people purely on merit.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan launched coronavirus prevention spray campaign

in the different areas of the city.