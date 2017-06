LAHORE, June 8 (APP): The 36th death annivarsary of film

star Santosh Kumar will be observed on June 11.

The origanal name of Santosh Kumar was Syed

Musa Raza, who started his career in 1947 by performing in

an Indian film and then a hero in a Pakistani film “Bali”in

1950. He acted in 80 films.