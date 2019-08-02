Sanjrani’s vote win shows members’ trust in his leadership abilities: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday congratulated Chairman Sanate Sadiq Sanjrani on securing the confidence vote and said it showed the trust reposed in his leadership abilities to run the house effectively.

The Prime Minister expressed these views in a meeting with Chairman Senate Sanjrani here at the PM Office.

Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif were also present.