ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, along with Leader of the House Shibli Faraz, Saturday visited native home of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri in Landi Kotal, Khyber Pakhtunkwa to express grief and sorrow over the sad demise of his father Pir Hazrat Sheikh Gul.