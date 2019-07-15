Sanjrani, Qaiser discuss parliamentary, political matters

ISLAMABAD, July 15 (APP):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday held a meeting and discussed parliamentary matters and prevailing political scenario.

The NA Speaker called on the Senate chairman at his chamber and highlighted importance of increased coordination between Upper and Lower houses of the Parliament. Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz was also present in the meeting, according to a Senate Secretariat press release.

Sanjrani said legislative business and parliamentary affairs were being run in an effective manner due to better coordination between the both houses.

However, he underlined the need for more coordination between the Senate and NA to further improve the existing procedure of legislation.