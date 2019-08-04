Sanjrani informs world parliaments about prevailing situation in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Sunday wrote letters to speakers and presiding officers of world parliaments aimed at apprising the international community about prevailing situation in Kashmir and Indian atrocities against unarmed people.

The chairman also decided to contact speakers of important countries’ parliaments by phone in that regard, a Senate Secretariat press release said.

He urged the international community to play role for stopping India’s ongoing aggression in Kashmir and giving people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) their legitimate right of self-determination in line with the resolutions passed by United Nations Security Council.