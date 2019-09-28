Sanjrani grieved over Rana Afzal’s demise

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday expressed deep grief over the death of senior politician of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and former federal Minister Rana Muhammad Afzal.

The Senate chairman, in his condolence message, paid tribute to the late Rana Muhammad Afzal for his democratic, parliamentary, and political and social services.

He said Rana Afzal would always be remembered as a kind and intellectual politician, and his demise had created a massive gap in the political sphere of the country.