Sanjrani donates Rs1.5 mln for construction of Diamer Bhasha, Mohmand dams

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday announced a donation of Rs1.5 million in the funds meant for the construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

He also appealed to all the people especially the expatriates to make generous donations for this national cause.

Lauding the Chief Justice of Pakistan for the establishment of funds earmarked for the construction of both these dams, the acting president observed that the step would help overcome the water scarcity for the coming generation, thus impacting the economic conditions of the country.

According to a press release of the Senate Secretariat, Sanjrani further stressed upon making of concerted efforts to tackle the water related issues and said the highest institutions in the country were aware of the challenges emanating from the water shortage in the country.

The acting president noted that due to lack of timely steps for improving the water storage resources and climatic changes, the country was heading towards water paucity which warranted imposition of water emergency on war footing through formulation of effective strategy and by creation of awareness among masses.

Sanjrani said the nation always collectively faced the issues and the same spirit was required to deal with the water related issues.

He also stressed upon all schools of thought to play their role for the construction of dams by highlighting the water related issues.