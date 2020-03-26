Sanjrani donates 3-month salary to Coronavirus emergency fund

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has taken a decision to donate three month salary to emergency fund for fight against coronavirus.

In a statement, he said that it was time to take crucial decision and contribute generously to augment efforts for overcoming the pandemic.

In a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat here Thursday, senators would contribute one month salary for the emergency relief fund. Employees of the Senate Secretariat would also contribute for this national cause.

Officers of grade 20 to 22 would contribute 5 days salary whereas grade 17 to 19 would contribute 3 days salary. Similarly employees of grade 7 to 16 would contribute one day salary in the Emergency fund.

The Chairman Senate observed that the people need to stay at home and follow the guidelines issued by the government and health authorities.

He said that other institutions must contribute generously in the fund to get rid of the coronavirus.

He called upon the philanthropists to come forward and take part in the efforts aimed at overcoming the pandemic. He said Senate being House of the Federation would continue to play its historical role by contributing in the relief efforts.