ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday said different mega projects being executed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) should be expedited so the people could reap the fruits of development at the earliest.
He was talking to Ambassador of China Yao Jing in a meeting here which was also attended by Balochistan Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Nazir.
Sanjrani calls for speeding up CPEC mega projects
ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday said different mega projects being executed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) should be expedited so the people could reap the fruits of development at the earliest.