Sanjrani advises Senators for donating one month salary to fight against virus

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has advised members of the Senate to donate one month salary to make the government financially strong to fight against coronavirus and overcome the issue.

He said that it was their social and moral obligation to step forward and contribute towards a cause, said a statement issued here Thursday. “We need to show unity and rise above party politics for a cause because humanity is facing a threat,” Sanjrani said.

He further said that people need to adopt precautionary measures and improve hygienic standards besides maintaining social distance.

He said that Senate has always stood up for national cause and contributed generously during crisis and natural calamities. The contribution would be spent on providing medical relief to the people infected by corona virus.