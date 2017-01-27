Sangjani Interchange important milestone to connect people : Nisar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Friday said Sangjani Interchange on Motorway (M-1) would prove to be an important milestone in connecting people of different areas.

Inaugurating Army Welfare Trust (AWT) Sangjani-Paswal Interchange at a ceremony here, he said it would not only ensure progress and prosperity but also provide residents of the area an easy access to Lahore, Islamabad, Sargodha and other important cities.

He said hundreds of thousands of people living in dozens of villages and adjacent residential colonies would get facility to travel through this interchange.

The minister said such projects were of quite importance as those connected hearts as well as cities and provinces.

The project, launched on self-finance basis, has been completed at a cost of Rs 650 million within a record eight months time, and AWT, Engineers Cooperative Housing Society, Islamabad and other joint societies of the area deserve appreciation in this regard.

Nisar emphasized the need of unity and consensus among the masses as this was the only way to achieve the dream of prosperity. “We need to discourage division as a nation, which follows a wrong path, cannot progress,” he added.

“Today it is quite difficult to deliver good things. Issues cannot be addressed through protests or sit-ins and I am very much sure Pakistan has not dearth of positive-minded and good people,” he said, adding that good people must come forward and play active role in the country’s progress.

He said,”We need to differentiate between good and bad and also between truth and lie as this is the way to make our society strong.”

In his welcome address, AWT Chief Executive Officer Zaheeruddin Babar said the Sangjani Interchange had been a longstanding demand of the locals, AWT and other allied societies, and expressed thanks to Chaudhry Nisar and National Highway Authority (NHA) for their cooperation in the accomplishment of the project.

He said the project would help ease travelling of thousands of people, besides paving way for economic prosperity.

Giving details about self-financing for the project, he said the AWT had contributed 64 per cent, Engineers Cooperative Housing Society 17 per cent and other allied societies contributed 19 per cent of finances to complete the interchange.

AWT Managing Director Lt Gen (Retd) Khalid Rabbani, AWT Executive Director Raza M Khan and a large number of residents of the area attended the ceremony.

Later, the AWT MD presented a shield to Chaudhry Nisar.