LAHORE, Sept 10 (APP): Veteran film star and director Sangeeta said Pakistani film industry was making progress after joining the educated youth and talented people.
Talking to APP here on Sunday, she said it was a good omen that talented youth had joined the film industry who were working hard for its rehabilitation.
She said new actors were doing very well and advised them to also learn from their seniors who had given their lives to the industry.
Sangeeta lauds youth for restoration of film industry
