Sanctity of Red Zone should be ensured: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal
Friday said sanctity of Red Zone in Islamabad should be ensured as
any chaos in this area would damage international image of Pakistan.
In a statement, he said expressing solidarity with the Muslims
of Myanmar was a national obligation but violence should be avoided while taking out rallies.
He said it was our national responsibility to provide
security to the diplomats.
The minister said any violence in the rally for solidarity with
Muslims of Myanmar would be of no benefit to Muslims of Myanmar but
would cause harm to Pakistan.
