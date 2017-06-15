Sana Mir optimistic to finish at respectable position in ICC Women WC

ISLAMABAD, June 16 (APP): Pakistan women team captain Sana Mir has said

that Pakistan has prepared well for the ICC Women World Cup and they will try to live up to their billings.

The girls have worked really hard for the event and we hope to finish at

a respectable place, she told a private TV channel from England.

The tournament is scheduled to be held from June 24 to July 23 at

England with fixtures taking place at different venues.

She said that Pakistan team had reached England several days before the

commencement of the mega event to train and get acclimatize with English conditions.

To a question regarding Pakistans fixture with Indian women team in

the mega event she said, We ve defeated them in T20 and will try to repeat that in World Cup too.

Pakistan will face South Africa on June 25 in their first fixture. The

team will play against England on June 27, India on July 2, Australia on July 5, New Zealand on July 8, West Indies on July 11, and Sri Lanka on July 15.

The ICC has decided that best eight outfits will compete in the

tournament. The top four in the ODI rankings qualify automatically, while the other four teams have been selected through a qualification tournament held in Sri Lanka recently.

The participating teams are: England (hosts), Pakistan, Australia,

India, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

The tournament format is that all the teams will face each other in a

round robin, while the top four sides will make their way into the semifinals.

Pakistan Squad: Sana Mir (c), Ayesha Zafar, Nahida Khan, Marina Iqbal,

Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan, Nain Abidi, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Kainat Imtiaz, Asmavia Iqbal Khokhar, Diana Baig, Waheeda Akhtar, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima, Sadia Yousuf