LAHORE, Feb 28 (APP):Pakistan Railways Administration has cancelled the Samjhota express train,which was ready to leave here on Thursday for India from here.
According to Railways, the train was not allowed to leave due to suspension of their operation by Pakistan authorities in wake of soaring tensions between two countries.
The train used to run between Lahore and Attari,city in India on Monday and Thursday.
Samjhota express train cancelled
