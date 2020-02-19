Samina Arif Alvi lauds efforts of SOS Children’s Village in Quetta

QUETTA, Feb 19 (APP):Sociatas Socials (SOS) Children’s Village including boys and girls led by Ex, Senator Roshan Khusheed Bharucha met First Lady Samina Arif Alvi here at Governor House Quetta on Wednesday.

First Lady Samina Arif Alvi was accompanied by Begam Governor Balochistan and member of provincial assembly (MPA) Shaina Kakar here at Governor House Quetta, said a press release issue here.

Roshan Khusheed Bharucha informed the First Ledy Samina Arif Alvi about SOS Village performances and its contribution in the province for the destitute and shelter-less children during the meeting.

The First Lady said that she felt mental satisfaction to spend time with the SOS children and appreciated their talents, saying that SOS Children’s Village was playing significant role in provision of necessary facilities to the destitute children in the province.

She urged that all segment of society members including stakeholders should play their due role in helping such children so that they would be able for good citizens in the society.