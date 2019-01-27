Samina Alvi appreciates efforts to prevent burn injuries

KARACHI, Jan 27 (APP):Samina Alvi, the first lady of the country,

here on Sunday appreciated Friends of Burns Centre, Ruth Pfau Civil

Hospital, for not only supporting the burn injury victims but also

raising awareness about its prevention.

Addressing the award distribution ceremony of children poster

contest organized by the NGO, she said inculcating adequate

understanding of the issue and its prevention among children was

highly appreciable.

Samina Alvi said concerted efforts were always required to

develop capacity building to not only avert associated mishaps but

to also efficiently handle them at the site of incidence.

Zahid Saeed, President, Friends of Burns Centre on the occasion

shared efforts being made to provide quality and 100 percent free of

cost assistance to the victims brought to the centre.

About the poster contest, he said 1233 entries were submitted by

52 different primary and secondary level schools of Karachi.

Of these posters, 224 were judged to be the best and were put on

display at the art gallery of Zuleikha Bai Rangoonwala Hall.