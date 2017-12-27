Samba Bank Polo Championship: Victories Black horse and Army

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP):Black Horse Paints and Army fashioned

out victories in Samba Bank Lahore Open Polo Championship here

on Wednesday at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground.

The first match of the day turned out to be a thrilling one

as Black Horse Paints had to struggle hard to beat Newage by 4-3.

Hissam Ali Hyder emerged as hero of the day as he hammered a

hat-trick for Black Paints while Agha Musa contributed one. From

Newage, Ahmed Ali Tiwana scored a brace and Adnan Jalil Azam

converted one.

Newage started the match with a field goal from Adnan Jalil

to take 1-0 lead. Black Horse then bounced back in style and banged

in two impressive goals through Hissam and Agha Musa to snatch the

lead from Newage to make it 2-1. The only goal of the second chukker

was struck by Newage when Ahmed Ali scored a field goal to level the

score 2-2 while Hissam hammered an impressive field goal to provide

Black Horse 3-2 lead again.

In the fourth and decisive chukker, Ahmed Ali played superbly

and fired a field goal to draw the blood again at 3-3. Both the

teams then launched a series of attacks on each other’s goal but

they failed to convert them successfully. In the dying moment of

the match, Hissam got the golden chance of scoring the match-winning

goal for his team as he was given 30-yard penalty which he converted successfully and helped his team register a thrilling 4-3 triumph.

Raja Arslan Najeeb and Hernan Pieres were field umpires.

The second encounter of the day proved to be a one-sided affair

as Army taught a polo lesson to Guard Group after thrashing them by

10-1. Luis Mighal Duggan was star of the day as he slammed in superb

seven goals for Army while Maj Adil Rao thwarted two goals and Maj

Omer Minhas one. Abdul Rehman Monnoo struck the only goal from Guard

Group.

Army were off to flying start as they thwarted tremendous three

goals in the first chukker to take 3-0 lead. They further enhanced

their lead to 6-0 in the second chukker by pumping in three more goals.

The third chukker saw Guard Group scoring their only goal through Abdul Rehman Monnoo to make it 6-1. After that it were once again Army players, who added two more goals in their totally tally to stretch their lead

to 8-1. In the fourth and last chukker, they banged in two more goals

to finish the match having 10-1 lead. Raja Arslan Najeeb and Eulogio Celestino officiated the match as field umpires.

Two more matches will be contested tomorrow (Thursday), as Allied

Bank will play against Green Orchard/Rijas in the first encounter at

2:00 pm while Barry’s will vie against Habib Metro Lions/Master Paints

in the second match to be played at 3:00 pm.