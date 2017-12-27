Samba Bank Polo Championship: Victories Black horse and Army

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP):Black Horse Paints and Army fashioned
out victories in Samba Bank Lahore Open Polo Championship here
on Wednesday at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground.
The first match of the day turned out to be a thrilling one
as Black Horse Paints had to struggle hard to beat Newage by 4-3.
Hissam Ali Hyder emerged as hero of the day as he hammered a
hat-trick for Black Paints while Agha Musa contributed one. From
Newage, Ahmed Ali Tiwana scored a brace and Adnan Jalil Azam
converted one.
Newage started the match with a field goal from Adnan Jalil
to take 1-0 lead. Black Horse then bounced back in style and banged
in two impressive goals through Hissam and Agha Musa to snatch the
lead from Newage to make it 2-1. The only goal of the second chukker
was struck by Newage when Ahmed Ali scored a field goal to level the
score 2-2 while Hissam hammered an impressive field goal to provide
Black Horse 3-2 lead again.
In the fourth and decisive chukker, Ahmed Ali played superbly
and fired a field goal to draw the blood again at 3-3. Both the
teams then launched a series of attacks on each other’s goal but
they failed to convert them successfully. In the dying moment of
the match, Hissam got the golden chance of scoring the match-winning
goal for his team as he was given 30-yard penalty which he converted successfully and helped his team register a thrilling 4-3 triumph.
Raja Arslan Najeeb and Hernan Pieres were field umpires.
The second encounter of the day proved to be a one-sided affair
as Army taught a polo lesson to Guard Group after thrashing them by
10-1. Luis Mighal Duggan was star of the day as he slammed in superb
seven goals for Army while Maj Adil Rao thwarted two goals and Maj
Omer Minhas one. Abdul Rehman Monnoo struck the only goal from Guard
Group.
Army were off to flying start as they thwarted tremendous three
goals in the first chukker to take 3-0 lead. They further enhanced
their lead to 6-0 in the second chukker by pumping in three more goals.
The third chukker saw Guard Group scoring their only goal through Abdul Rehman Monnoo to make it 6-1. After that it were once again Army players, who added two more goals in their totally tally to stretch their lead
to 8-1. In the fourth and last chukker, they banged in two more goals
to finish the match having 10-1 lead. Raja Arslan Najeeb and Eulogio Celestino officiated the match as field umpires.
Two more matches will be contested tomorrow (Thursday), as Allied
Bank will play against Green Orchard/Rijas in the first encounter at
2:00 pm while Barry’s will vie against Habib Metro Lions/Master Paints
in the second match to be played at 3:00 pm.
