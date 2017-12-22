Samba Bank Lahore Open Polo Championship 2017: Day4

LAHORE, Dec 22 (APP):Newage outsmarted Guard Group by 9-4 in the Samba Bank Lahore Open Polo Championship 2017 match here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Friday.

Shah Shamyl Alam was top scorer from Newage with his fabulous four goals while Alman Jalil Azam and Ahmed Tiwana scored a brace each and Adnan Jalil Azam contributed one in their team’s triumph. From Guard Group, Taimur Mawaz Khan slammed in three goals and Taimur Ali Malik hit one.

Ahmed Ali Tiwana pumped in the first goal of the match for Newage by converting a 30-yarder successfully. Taimur Mawaz Khan then leveled the score 1-1 through a field goal while Adnan Jalil Azam slammed in an impressive field goal in the dying moments of the first chukker to provide Newgae 2-1 lead.

In the second chukker, high-flying Newage players made the match more momentous by thwarting three more goals, which helped them take 5-1 lead. Shah Shamyl, Ahmed Tiwana and Alman Jalil were the scorers, who hit one goal apiece. From Guard Group, the only goal of the chukker came from Taimur Mawaz, which reduced the margin to 5-2.

Newage dominated the third chukker fully and added three more goals through Shah Shamyl, who hammered a hat-trick, to enhance their team’s lead to 8-2. Alman Jalil banged in the ninth goal in early part of the fourth and last chukker to give Newage unassailable 9-4 lead while Guard Group though made a good comeback by converting two impressive goals through Taimur Mawaz and Taimur Malik, yet these goals were too less to register victory. The final score was 9-4 in favour of Newage. Azam Hayat Noon and Hernan Pieres were the field umpires.

Now two important matches of the championship will be contested tomorrow (Sunday) as Diamond Paints will take on Green Orchard/Rijas in the first league match at 2:00 pm while Allied Bank will vie against Habib Metro Lions/Master Paints at 3:00 pm.