Salient features of sector wise relief in budget 2017-18

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): Following are the salient features of sector wise relief in the budget for fiscal year 2017-18:

Relief Measures:

• Reduction of duty from 11% to 3% and removal of 5% RD on grandparent and parent stock of chicken

• Reduction of duty on import of hatching eggs from 115% to 3%

• Reduction of RD on aluminium waste or scrap from 10% to 5%

• Exemption of 3% CD on raw skins and hides

• Reduction of CD on sheets for veneering rom 16% to 11%

• Reduction of CD on pre-fabricated modular clean rooms panels from 20% to 3%

• Exemption of CD on fabric (non-woven) for pharmaceutical industry from 16% to 5%

Protection to local industry:

• 5% RD levied on import of synthetic filament yarn (of polyesters)

• Increase of CD on aluminium beverage cans from 11% to 20%

• CD reduced on uncoated polyester film and aluminum wire from 20% to 11% for manufacturers of metalized yarn

• CD reduced from 20% to 16% and from 16% to 11% on raw materials for manufacturers of baby diapers