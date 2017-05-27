Salient features of sector wise relief in budget 2017-18

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): Following are the salient features of sector-wise relief announced in the national budget for fiscal year 2017-18:

Tariff Rationalization:

• CD rate on bituminous coal and other coal equalized @5%. However, for the power projects in IPPs Mode, CD on import of both types of coal reduced to 3%.

• Separate PCT code for compressors of vehicle @ 35% CD created.

• Separate PCT code for classification of electric cigarettes created at 20% CD.

• RD @ 10% levied on animal protein meals

Revenue Measures:

• RD levied/increased on 565 non-essential items by various rates ranging from 5% to 15%.

• CD @ Rs 225 per set converted into RD@250 per set on mobile phones.

• CD @ 11% and 16% exempted and instead RD at uniform rate of 9% levied on the telecom equipment.

• RD on betel nuts increased from 10% to 25% while RD @ Rs 200/kg levied on betel leaves.

• Concession in duty/taxes on hybrid Electric Vehicles above 2500 cc withdrawn.