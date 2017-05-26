ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Following are the salient features of National Budget 2017-18, announced by Minister for Finance,

Muhammad Ishaq Dar in the National Assembly on Friday:

– The total outlay of the budget 2017-18 is Rs 5,103 billion.

– The size is 4.3 percent higher than the size of the budget 2016-17.

– The resource availability during 2017-18 has been estimated

at Rs 4,681.2 billion.

-The net revenue receipts for 2017-18 have been estimated at

Rs. 2,926 billion.

– The provincial share in federal taxes is estimated at Rs.

2,348.2 billion.

The net capital receipts for 2017-18 have been estimated at

Rs. 552.5 billion.

-The external receipts in 2017-18 are estimated at Rs. 837.8

billion, showing an increase of 2.2 percent.

-The overall expenditures during the 2017-18 have been

estimated at Rs 5,103.8 billion.

-The share of current and development expenditures

respectively in total budgetary outlay for 2017-18, is 73.7 percent

and 26.3 percent.

-The expenditure on general public service is estimated at Rs.

2,553.6 billion.

-The development expenditure outside PSDP has been estimated

Rs 152.2 billion.

-The size of PSDP is Rs 2113 billion. Out of this Rs 1112

billion has been allocated to provinces, Federal PSDP has been

estimated at Rs 1001 billion, Rs 377.9 billion allocated for

federal ministries and divisions, Rs 380.6 billion allocated for

corporations, Rs 30 billion allocated for Prime Minister SDG

achievement programme, Rs 40 billion earmarked for special federal

development programmes, Rs 12.5 billion allocated for energy, Rs

12.5 billion earmarked for clean drinking water, Rs 7.5 billion

allocated for earthquake reconstruction, Rs 5 billion for special

provision for competition of CPEC projects, Rs 45 billion allocated

for IDPs, Rs 45 billion earmarked for security enhancement and Rs 20

billion allocated for Prime Minister’s initiatives and Rs 25 billion

for Gas Infrastructure Cess.

-To meet expenditure, bank borrowing has been estimated for

2017-18 at Rs 390.1 billion, which is significantly lower than

revised estimates of fiscal year 2016-17.