MANSEHRA, Au 5 (APP)::After seven days of recounting of votes in NA-13 Manshera, the PTI supported
independent candidate once again won the general elections against PML-N
candidate.
Saleh Muhammad Khan
won the elections by securing 108850 votes while the PML-N candidate of Sardar
group Sardar Shahjahan got 106688 votes.
Saleh
Muhammad Khan was resident of NA-14 Mansehra but he contested elections from
NA-13. During the previous general elections, he won Provincial Assembly seat
on the ticket of PML-N, this time he resigned from PMLN and contested election
independently in support of PTI.
After
winning the elections he joined PTI but later on, his victory was challenged by
the Sardar Shahjahan the losing candidate of PMLN.
Saleh Muhammad wins NA-13 Mansehra after recounting
