Saleem Mandviwala, Swiss ambassador exchange views on ways to improve bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, Feb 08 (APP):Ambassador of Switzerland Thomas Kolly called on Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala here at Parliament House on Friday and exchanged views on ways to improve bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala said there was a dire need to enhance parliamentary activities between the two countries in order to encourage exchange of ideas and partnerships.

He stressed the need for the activation of friendship groups on both sides and extended invitation to President of Council of States in Switzerland.

Speaking about investment and trade issues, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala said that currently there existed trade around USD 1.2 billion between Pakistan and Switzerland, of which a major chunk consisted of Pakistani imports. He said that the Ambassador of Switzerland may advise Pakistan on ways to enhance business to business contacts and also identify Pakistani products having high potential in Swiss markets.

Deputy Chairman Senate also stressed on the Swiss government to review its decision of closing down the Consulate of Switzerland in Karachi and suggested to open it again for the general public and business people due to economic and political significance of the city. He said a representative of the Switzerland Embassy may be assigned at the initial stage.

The ambassador of Switzerland agreed with the views of Deputy Chairman Senate and said that both countries could achieve a lot through enhanced interactions and increased bilateral cooperation. He said that trade and investment was in the interest of both the countries and would open up new avenues of bilateral cooperation in near future. He thanked the Deputy Chairman Senate for warm welcome at the Parliament. Later Ambassador of Switzerland also visited the Senate Museum.