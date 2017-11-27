Saleem clinch Tenpin Bowling C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):Saleem Baig clinched the 11th Islamabad Master Tenpin Bowling Championship here at Leisure City Bowling Club Safa Gold Mall.

The championship was organized by Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Association in collaboration with Leisure City Bowling Club.

Saleem with 380 score and with 169.75 average stood first while Ijaz ur Rehman secured second spot scoring 347 pin with 173.5 average and Saqib Shahzad remained third scoring 314 totals pins.

Talking to media, Ijaz who is also Secretary, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) said the aim

of this event was not to only boost the Islamabad players but also to train them for upcoming Saldera

Cup Tournament to be held in Karachi.

“We are also trying to bring in international coaches next year in order to train the players so

that they can perform better in international events,” he said.