Salaries to be issued soon to technicians of Federal Government Hospital Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP): Minister for Capital Administration and

Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Monday said salaries to the technicians working in the Federal Government Hospital Islamabad would be issued within few days after the verdict of the court.

Responding to point of public importance raised by Senator Professor

Sajid Mir on April 12 and 19, he said intra-court appeal in Islamabad High Court is under process and the salaries would be issued to 59 technicians who joined as technicians working in the Federal Government Hospital Islamabad for the last 7/8 months.

The minister said salaries to this staff would be issued soon.