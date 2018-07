ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Muttahida Majlis e Amal (MMA) Pakistan candidate Salahudin has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-263 Killa Abdullah by securing 37,971 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Awami National Party candidate Asghar Khan stood second by securing 21,417 votes, while candidate of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Muhammad Sadiq third position by getting 3,990 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 41.03%.