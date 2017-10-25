Saira visits WHO Country Office to condole Dr Fikri’s death

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP):Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar visited World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office here Wednesday for condolence of the demise of Regional Director WHO Dr Mahmoud Fikri, who died on October 17.

Recording her impression in the condolence book, the minister said the sudden demise of Regional Director of the World Health Organization Dr Mahmoud Fikri is a huge loss for global health community. Dr Fikri was a great friend of Pakistan and visited the country twice during his short tenure of eight months.

She said most recently he was in Pakistan to join me in leading one of the most successful Regional Committee meetings. His services to global health will always be remembered.

She said “I pray that Allah Almighty rest his soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his family, friends and colleagues to bear the irreparable loss.