Saira Peter to make Sufi Opera Albums of other Sufi Saints

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): Renowned London-based

Pakistani-origin Opera Singer Saira Peter would make Sufi Opera

albums of the poetry of other Sufi saints of Pakistan.

She recently launched her debut album Resplendent World’s

First Sufi Opera Album featuring the poetry of Shah Abdul Latif

Bhittai. The music of the Album was composed by Paul Knight.

Saira Peter told APP that “she want to translate Sufi poetry

for Western music so they can understand,”.

She had planned to promote the message of peace, love and

brotherhood through the poetry of Sufis among people.

She selected opera music to spread this message in

Europe also.