Saira Peter—the first opera singer in Pakistan

LAHORE, March 20 (APP): Saira Peter has become the first Pakistani singer who recorded her album of Sufi poetry in Opera, the music and style invented in Italy.

She told APP here on Monday that she selected the poetry of saint and Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai for her first album, which was released on Monday.

She said that she planned to introduce the message of peace, love and brotherhood through the poetry of Sufis among people. She selected opera music to spread this message in Europe also.

Saira said that those who listened to the the Sufi poetry in opera highly appreciated it. She said that after Bhitai’s poetry, she would make albums of the poetry of other Sufi poets of Pakistan.

Replying to a question, she said that she got training of opera music from Pal Nite, who is pupil of famous music teacher Bungimen British.