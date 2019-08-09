Saira Peter plans to launch her Album on Persian poetry of Sufi Tabbasum in next month

LONDON Aug 09 (APP):Saira Peter ,the first British Pakistani opera singer was planning to launch

her Album on Persian poetry of renowned Pakistani writer and poet, late Sufi Ghulam

Mustafa Tabbasum in the month of September this year in Pakistan.

“I have composed, sung and produced a new Album on the Persian poetry of renowned Urdu and Persian poet of Pakistan, late Sufi Ghulam Mustafa Tabasum and would be launched in the month of September this year during my

visit to Pakistan”, Saira Peter told APP in London on Friday.