Saira for accelerated efforts to achieve SDGs

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Saira Afzal Tarar Tuesday called for accelerated efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Addressing the SDGs workshop at Pakistan Academy of Sciences here, she said the ministry deals with SDG 3 – healthy lives for all and for all ages which requires a focus on the social determinants of health and other cross cutting issues.

She said while endorsing the SDG agenda in early 2016, the government expected all the principal implementers of SDGs to achieve the SDGs in their entirety.

She said,”We initiated work on the SDGs last year and in consultation with all stakeholders developed the National Health Vision 2025 with seven pillars providing a roadmap for our commitment to SDG 3 in national and international context.”

She said for implementation of the vision, the ministry was playing a coordination and stewardship role, working closely with the respective implementers.

She said as a prelude to the development of a National Action Plan on SDGs, a consultative meetings of all stakeholders were held at national and provincial levels in September 2016.

“We are able to take all stakeholders on board and develop synergies and partnerships.”

She said an Inter-Provincial Health Ministers meeting held in December 2016 reached an agreement on sharing of data with Ministry of National Health Services on regular basis for national reporting and on establishing SDG units in the provinces.

She said for SDG 3, there were 13 targets and 26 proposed indicators, modifiable to suit the specific country contexts.

She said the ministry had started in-depth discussions to develop context based smart indicators for Pakistan. In this regard, consultative meetings with provinces were in progress.